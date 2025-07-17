New Analyst Forecast: $EAT Given $165.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EAT. Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo set a price target of 165.0 for EAT.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EAT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EAT forecast page.

$EAT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EAT recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $EAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $168.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeffrey Bernstein from Barclays set a target price of $166.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo set a target price of $165.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 John Glass from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $149.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 John Ivankoe from JP Morgan set a target price of $180.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Chris O'Cull from Stifel set a target price of $215.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Jon Tower from Citigroup set a target price of $170.0 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 Nick Setyan from Wedbush set a target price of $185.0 on 01/30/2025

$EAT Insider Trading Activity

$EAT insiders have traded $EAT stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS N. COMINGS (SVP & COO, Chili's) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,350 shares for an estimated $2,981,888 .

. JOSEPH MICHAEL DEPINTO sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,703,600

CINDY L DAVIS sold 5,802 shares for an estimated $1,089,963

PRASHANT RANADE sold 5,700 shares for an estimated $1,009,413

MICHAELA M WARE (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,712 shares for an estimated $972,753

DOMINIQUE BERTOLONE (SVP, President of Maggiano's) sold 3,969 shares for an estimated $610,630

AARON M WHITE (EVP, COO and CPO) sold 3,590 shares for an estimated $541,731

FRANCES L. ALLEN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,026 shares for an estimated $367,184 .

. RAMONA HOOD sold 777 shares for an estimated $105,073

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 248 institutional investors add shares of $EAT stock to their portfolio, and 208 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.