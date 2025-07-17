New Analyst Forecast: $EAT Given $165.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $EAT. Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo set a price target of 165.0 for EAT.
$EAT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EAT recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $EAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $168.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jeffrey Bernstein from Barclays set a target price of $166.0 on 07/17/2025
- Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo set a target price of $165.0 on 07/17/2025
- John Glass from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $149.0 on 07/14/2025
- John Ivankoe from JP Morgan set a target price of $180.0 on 06/25/2025
- Chris O'Cull from Stifel set a target price of $215.0 on 06/23/2025
- Jon Tower from Citigroup set a target price of $170.0 on 04/10/2025
- Nick Setyan from Wedbush set a target price of $185.0 on 01/30/2025
$EAT Insider Trading Activity
$EAT insiders have traded $EAT stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DOUGLAS N. COMINGS (SVP & COO, Chili's) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,350 shares for an estimated $2,981,888.
- JOSEPH MICHAEL DEPINTO sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,703,600
- CINDY L DAVIS sold 5,802 shares for an estimated $1,089,963
- PRASHANT RANADE sold 5,700 shares for an estimated $1,009,413
- MICHAELA M WARE (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,712 shares for an estimated $972,753
- DOMINIQUE BERTOLONE (SVP, President of Maggiano's) sold 3,969 shares for an estimated $610,630
- AARON M WHITE (EVP, COO and CPO) sold 3,590 shares for an estimated $541,731
- FRANCES L. ALLEN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,026 shares for an estimated $367,184.
- RAMONA HOOD sold 777 shares for an estimated $105,073
$EAT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 248 institutional investors add shares of $EAT stock to their portfolio, and 208 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 773,654 shares (-78.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $115,313,128
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 678,997 shares (-8.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $101,204,502
- UBS GROUP AG added 555,958 shares (+351.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $82,865,539
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 552,879 shares (-45.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $82,406,614
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 536,089 shares (+214.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,904,065
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 533,872 shares (-46.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,573,621
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 510,660 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,113,873
