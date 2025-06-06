New Analyst Forecast: $DYN Given $34.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DYN. Andreas Argyrides from Oppenheimer set a price target of 34.0 for DYN.

$DYN Insider Trading Activity

$DYN insiders have traded $DYN stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DYN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DIRK KERSTEN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 136,112 shares for an estimated $3,988,016 .

. OXANA BESKROVNAYA (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,179 shares for an estimated $139,317 .

. RICHARD WILLIAM SCALZO (SVP, Head of Finance & Admin.) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,203 shares for an estimated $101,753 .

. JOHN COX (CEO & President) sold 4,061 shares for an estimated $48,041

DOUGLAS KERR (Chief Medical Officer) sold 1,343 shares for an estimated $15,887

JOHANNA FRIEDL-NADERER (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 143 shares for an estimated $1,733

$DYN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $DYN stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

