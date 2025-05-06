New Analyst Forecast: $DV Given $16.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DV. Andrew Marok from Raymond James set a price target of 16.0 for DV.
$DV Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DV recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andrew Marok from Raymond James set a target price of $16.0 on 05/05/2025
- Mark Kelley from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $20.0 on 02/28/2025
$DV Insider Trading Activity
$DV insiders have traded $DV stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LAURA DESMOND sold 37,500 shares for an estimated $749,317
- NICOLA T ALLAIS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 34,662 shares for an estimated $726,064.
- MARK ZAGORSKI (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 705 shares for an estimated $10,786
$DV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of $DV stock to their portfolio, and 197 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 6,234,929 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $119,772,986
- BURGUNDY ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. added 2,073,279 shares (+73.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,827,689
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 1,643,908 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,579,472
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,621,659 shares (+1298.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,152,069
- PEREGRINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,424,153 shares (-76.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,040,925
- ALTA FOX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,263,234 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,266,725
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP added 948,529 shares (+20.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,221,242
