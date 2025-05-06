New Analyst Forecast: $DV Given $16.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DV. Andrew Marok from Raymond James set a price target of 16.0 for DV.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DV forecast page.

$DV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DV recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Marok from Raymond James set a target price of $16.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Mark Kelley from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $20.0 on 02/28/2025

$DV Insider Trading Activity

$DV insiders have traded $DV stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAURA DESMOND sold 37,500 shares for an estimated $749,317

NICOLA T ALLAIS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 34,662 shares for an estimated $726,064 .

. MARK ZAGORSKI (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 705 shares for an estimated $10,786

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of $DV stock to their portfolio, and 197 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.