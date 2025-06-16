New Analyst Forecast: $DV Given $13.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DV. Alec Brondolo from Wells Fargo set a price target of 13.0 for DV.
$DV Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DV recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $DV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Alec Brondolo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $13.0 on 06/12/2025
- Andrew Marok from Raymond James set a target price of $16.0 on 05/05/2025
- Mark Kelley from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $20.0 on 02/28/2025
$DV Insider Trading Activity
$DV insiders have traded $DV stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NICOLA T ALLAIS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 22,200 shares for an estimated $474,685.
$DV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $DV stock to their portfolio, and 225 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 6,234,929 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $119,772,986
- MAN GROUP PLC removed 1,908,724 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,519,639
- SUNRIVER MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,681,779 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,485,385
- GENEVA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,657,867 shares (-64.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,165,681
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. added 1,654,250 shares (+17284.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,117,322
- PEREGRINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,424,153 shares (-76.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,040,925
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 1,331,638 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,804,000
