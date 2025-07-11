New Analyst Forecast: $DUK Given $127.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DUK. Ross Fowler from UBS set a price target of 127.0 for DUK.

$DUK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DUK recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $DUK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $131.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Ross Fowler from UBS set a target price of $127.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $122.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Carly Davenport from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $132.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $124.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a target price of $131.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Ryan Levine from Citigroup set a target price of $142.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Neil Kalton from Wells Fargo set a target price of $138.0 on 05/07/2025

$DUK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DUK stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DUK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 05/05.

on 05/05. SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 04/15.

$DUK Insider Trading Activity

$DUK insiders have traded $DUK stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DUK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JULIA S JANSON (EVP&CEO, Duke Energy Carolinas) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,160,866

KODWO GHARTEY-TAGOE (EVP, CLO & Corp Sec) sold 9,007 shares for an estimated $1,054,719

LOUIS E. RENJEL (EVP, Chief Corporate Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,870 shares for an estimated $542,968.

$DUK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,090 institutional investors add shares of $DUK stock to their portfolio, and 886 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

