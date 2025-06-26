New Analyst Forecast: $DRI Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DRI. BMO Capital gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $DRI.
$DRI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DRI in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/23/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/18/2025
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/06/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DRI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DRI forecast page.
$DRI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DRI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $DRI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $213.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andy Barish from Jefferies set a target price of $210.0 on 06/13/2025
- David Tarantino from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $192.0 on 04/07/2025
- An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $220.0 on 03/24/2025
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $217.0 on 03/21/2025
$DRI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DRI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DRI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/13.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$DRI Insider Trading Activity
$DRI insiders have traded $DRI stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICARDO CARDENAS (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,518 shares for an estimated $4,271,566.
- DANIEL J. KIERNAN (President, Olive Garden) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,048 shares for an estimated $3,520,580.
- TODD BURROWES (President, Business Developmt) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,783 shares for an estimated $2,888,792.
- MELVIN JOHN MARTIN (President, SRG) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,561 shares for an estimated $2,843,426.
- MATTHEW R BROAD (SVP General Counsel) sold 12,759 shares for an estimated $2,390,707
- SARAH H. KING (SVP, Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,681 shares for an estimated $1,799,316.
- SUSAN M. CONNELLY (SVP, Chief Comm & PA Officer) sold 9,264 shares for an estimated $1,710,875
- CHARLES M SONSTEBY sold 8,005 shares for an estimated $1,637,466
- DOUGLAS J. MILANES (SVP, Chief Supply Chain Ofcr) sold 7,892 shares for an estimated $1,546,434
- LAURA B WILLIAMSON (President, LongHorn Steakhouse) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,552 shares for an estimated $736,420.
- JOHN W. MADONNA (SVP, Corporate Controller) sold 1,806 shares for an estimated $375,433
- M SHAN ATKINS sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $199,217
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$DRI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 488 institutional investors add shares of $DRI stock to their portfolio, and 458 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,294,559 shares (+1750.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $268,957,577
- UBS GROUP AG removed 670,617 shares (-43.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $139,327,387
- INVESCO LTD. removed 545,475 shares (-29.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $113,327,886
- MANE GLOBAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 352,130 shares (-82.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,158,528
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 338,100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,119,889
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 323,885 shares (-2.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,290,347
- SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC removed 321,015 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,694,076
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.