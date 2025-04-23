New Analyst Forecast: $DRH Given $7.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DRH. An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 7.0 for DRH.
$DRH Insider Trading Activity
$DRH insiders have traded $DRH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DRH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY DONNELLY (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $79,800
$DRH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 145 institutional investors add shares of $DRH stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC removed 6,920,924 shares (-87.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,495,943
- RUSH ISLAND MANAGEMENT, LP removed 5,925,125 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,503,878
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 3,064,117 shares (+78.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,668,976
- CBRE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LISTED REAL ASSETS LLC added 1,648,805 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,888,709
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,393,598 shares (-54.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,584,189
- VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 1,282,673 shares (-81.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,582,537
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 1,201,955 shares (+16.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,853,653
