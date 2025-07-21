New Analyst Forecast: $DPZ Given $425.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DPZ. Jeffrey Bernstein from Barclays set a price target of 425.0 for DPZ.

$DPZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DPZ recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $DPZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $500.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeffrey Bernstein from Barclays set a target price of $425.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Logan Reich from RBC Capital set a target price of $550.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Brian Harbour from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $514.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Chris Luyckx from Redburn Atlantic set a target price of $340.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Todd Brooks from Benchmark set a target price of $535.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Alton Stump from Loop Capital set a target price of $564.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo set a target price of $465.0 on 04/29/2025

$DPZ Insider Trading Activity

$DPZ insiders have traded $DPZ stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DPZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW BALSON has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $2,954,751 .

. KEVIN SCOTT MORRIS (EVP, Gen'l Counsel, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,416 shares for an estimated $2,366,792 .

. KELLY E GARCIA (EVP, Chief Tech & Data Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,104 shares for an estimated $917,922 .

. REDDY SANDEEP (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,330 shares for an estimated $587,017 .

. CYNTHIA A HEADEN (EVP, Chief Supply Chain Offr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,131 shares for an estimated $494,367 .

. ANDY BALLARD sold 413 shares for an estimated $199,651

JAMES A GOLDMAN sold 385 shares for an estimated $186,644

$DPZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 362 institutional investors add shares of $DPZ stock to their portfolio, and 348 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

