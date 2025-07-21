New Analyst Forecast: $DPZ Given $425.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DPZ. Jeffrey Bernstein from Barclays set a price target of 425.0 for DPZ.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DPZ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DPZ forecast page.
$DPZ Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DPZ recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $DPZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $500.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jeffrey Bernstein from Barclays set a target price of $425.0 on 07/21/2025
- Logan Reich from RBC Capital set a target price of $550.0 on 07/14/2025
- Brian Harbour from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $514.0 on 07/10/2025
- Chris Luyckx from Redburn Atlantic set a target price of $340.0 on 06/10/2025
- Todd Brooks from Benchmark set a target price of $535.0 on 04/29/2025
- Alton Stump from Loop Capital set a target price of $564.0 on 04/29/2025
- Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo set a target price of $465.0 on 04/29/2025
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $DPZ Data Alerts
Sign Up
$DPZ Insider Trading Activity
$DPZ insiders have traded $DPZ stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DPZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW BALSON has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $2,954,751.
- KEVIN SCOTT MORRIS (EVP, Gen'l Counsel, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,416 shares for an estimated $2,366,792.
- KELLY E GARCIA (EVP, Chief Tech & Data Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,104 shares for an estimated $917,922.
- REDDY SANDEEP (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,330 shares for an estimated $587,017.
- CYNTHIA A HEADEN (EVP, Chief Supply Chain Offr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,131 shares for an estimated $494,367.
- ANDY BALLARD sold 413 shares for an estimated $199,651
- JAMES A GOLDMAN sold 385 shares for an estimated $186,644
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$DPZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 362 institutional investors add shares of $DPZ stock to their portfolio, and 348 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 527,278 shares (-20.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $242,257,877
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 356,432 shares (-51.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $163,762,682
- COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC removed 322,621 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $148,228,218
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 259,442 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $116,904,565
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 244,162 shares (+419.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $112,180,230
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 240,175 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $110,348,403
- BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC added 238,613 shares (+10.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $109,630,742
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.