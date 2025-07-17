New Analyst Forecast: $DOCS Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DOCS. Truist Securities gave a rating of 'Hold' for $DOCS.

$DOCS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DOCS in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/20/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DOCS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DOCS forecast page.

$DOCS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DOCS recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $DOCS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $62.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jailendra Singh from Truist Securities set a target price of $61.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Scott Schoenhaus from Keybanc set a target price of $70.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Elizabeth Anderson from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $70.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Allen Lutz from B of A Securities set a target price of $62.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 David Larsen from BTIG set a target price of $80.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Anne Samuel from JP Morgan set a target price of $60.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 David Roman from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $50.0 on 05/21/2025

$DOCS Insider Trading Activity

$DOCS insiders have traded $DOCS stock on the open market 41 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 41 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOCS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY TANGNEY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 1,003,891 shares for an estimated $75,693,685 .

. ANNA BRYSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 190,000 shares for an estimated $12,800,025 .

. REGINA M. BENJAMIN has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 55,000 shares for an estimated $3,946,082 .

. TIMOTHY S CABRAL has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $2,258,294 .

. KIRA SCHERER WAMPLER has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $919,744 .

. WATKIN PHOEBE L. YANG sold 2,889 shares for an estimated $217,209

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DOCS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 278 institutional investors add shares of $DOCS stock to their portfolio, and 200 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.