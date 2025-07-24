New Analyst Forecast: $DLR Given $140.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DLR. Brendan Lynch from Barclays set a price target of 140.0 for DLR.
$DLR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DLR recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $DLR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $190.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brendan Lynch from Barclays set a target price of $140.0 on 07/24/2025
- Omotayo Okusanya from Mizuho set a target price of $191.0 on 06/17/2025
- Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer set a target price of $200.0 on 05/14/2025
- Anthony Hau from Truist Securities set a target price of $184.0 on 05/12/2025
- Greg Miller from JMP Securities set a target price of $220.0 on 04/28/2025
- Jonathan Petersen from Jefferies set a target price of $193.0 on 04/25/2025
- Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a target price of $206.0 on 04/22/2025
$DLR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DLR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/05, 03/17 and 0 sales.
$DLR Insider Trading Activity
$DLR insiders have traded $DLR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK R PATTERSON sold 175 shares for an estimated $30,887
$DLR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 593 institutional investors add shares of $DLR stock to their portfolio, and 532 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD added 2,760,286 shares (+63.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $395,521,380
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,977,630 shares (-19.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $283,374,602
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,268,599 shares (+3.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $181,777,550
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 1,122,363 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $195,661,541
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 925,674 shares (+1.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $132,639,827
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA added 918,549 shares (+41.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,618,886
- RESOLUTION CAPITAL LTD removed 908,787 shares (-27.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $130,220,089
