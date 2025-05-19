New Analyst Forecast: $DLO Given 'Positive' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DLO. Susquehanna gave a rating of 'Positive' for $DLO.
$DLO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DLO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 05/15/2025
$DLO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $DLO stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARCHO PARTNERS LLP removed 2,684,443 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,388,254
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD removed 2,229,033 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,590,135
- ATMOS CAPITAL GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA. removed 1,493,806 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,820,255
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP removed 1,351,181 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,268,849
- AZORA CAPITAL LP removed 1,283,713 shares (-38.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,706,166
- BOND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 927,500 shares (-50.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,735,350
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 901,421 shares (-91.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,517,851
