New Analyst Forecast: $DIS Given $130.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DIS. An analyst from Seaport Global set a price target of 130.0 for DIS.

$DIS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DIS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $DIS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $127.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Seaport Global set a target price of $130.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Laura Martin from Needham set a target price of $125.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Michael Morris from Guggenheim set a target price of $120.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Hamilton Faber from Redburn Partners set a target price of $147.0 on 01/07/2025

$DIS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DIS stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DIS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$DIS Insider Trading Activity

$DIS insiders have traded $DIS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DIS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRENT WOODFORD (EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $110,845

SONIA L COLEMAN (Sr. EVP and Chief HR Officer) sold 689 shares for an estimated $74,935

$DIS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,338 institutional investors add shares of $DIS stock to their portfolio, and 1,601 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

