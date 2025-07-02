New Analyst Forecast: $DIS Given $130.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DIS. An analyst from Seaport Global set a price target of 130.0 for DIS.
$DIS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DIS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $DIS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $127.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Seaport Global set a target price of $130.0 on 06/30/2025
- Laura Martin from Needham set a target price of $125.0 on 05/08/2025
- Michael Morris from Guggenheim set a target price of $120.0 on 05/08/2025
- Hamilton Faber from Redburn Partners set a target price of $147.0 on 01/07/2025
$DIS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DIS stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DIS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/08 and 3 sales worth up to $150,000 on 05/12, 04/07, 03/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $80,000 on 04/08, 01/21, 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $50,000 on 03/24.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE DEBBIE DINGELL purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.
$DIS Insider Trading Activity
$DIS insiders have traded $DIS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DIS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRENT WOODFORD (EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $110,845
- SONIA L COLEMAN (Sr. EVP and Chief HR Officer) sold 689 shares for an estimated $74,935
$DIS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,338 institutional investors add shares of $DIS stock to their portfolio, and 1,601 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 6,680,330 shares (-20.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $659,348,571
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 6,140,938 shares (+21.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $606,110,580
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 5,164,437 shares (+345.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $509,729,931
- DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 2,578,004 shares (+1080.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $254,448,994
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 2,534,166 shares (-50.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $250,122,184
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,446,087 shares (+1.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $241,428,786
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 2,111,575 shares (+5905.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $208,412,452
