New Analyst Forecast: $DG Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DG. Bernstein gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $DG.
$DG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025
$DG Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DG stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/07, 03/03 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/26 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.
$DG Insider Trading Activity
$DG insiders have traded $DG stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL M CALBERT has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $451,610.
- EMILY C TAYLOR (EVP & Chief Merchandising Ofc) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,549 shares for an estimated $443,688.
- KATHLEEN A REARDON (EVP & Chief People Officer) sold 3,583 shares for an estimated $296,241
$DG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 485 institutional investors add shares of $DG stock to their portfolio, and 468 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 15,726,011 shares (-75.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,192,346,154
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 5,501,270 shares (-37.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $417,106,291
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 5,268,172 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $399,432,801
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 4,373,220 shares (-48.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $331,577,540
- ACR ALPINE CAPITAL RESEARCH, LLC added 3,994,070 shares (+8426.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $302,830,387
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,100,133 shares (+10.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $184,664,694
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 1,797,776 shares (+323.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $136,307,376
