New Analyst Forecast: $DELL Given $145.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DELL. Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a price target of 145.0 for DELL.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DELL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DELL forecast page.

$DELL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DELL recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $DELL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $145.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $145.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Asiya Merchant from Citigroup set a target price of $135.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Tim Long from Barclays set a target price of $123.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 David Vogt from UBS set a target price of $145.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Simon Leopold from Raymond James set a target price of $150.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Amit Daryanani from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $140.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Erik Woodring from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $126.0 on 05/21/2025

$DELL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DELL stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DELL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$DELL Insider Trading Activity

$DELL insiders have traded $DELL stock on the open market 168 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 168 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DELL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL S DELL (Chief Executive Officer) sold 10,000,000 shares for an estimated $1,222,700,000

IV (GP), L.L.C. SLTA has made 0 purchases and 75 sales selling 2,702,001 shares for an estimated $325,736,966 .

. V (GP), L.L.C. SLTA has made 0 purchases and 75 sales selling 2,702,001 shares for an estimated $325,736,966 .

. WILLIAM F SCANNELL (Pres., Glob. Sales & Cust. Ops) sold 91,230 shares for an estimated $10,803,456

RICHARD J ROTHBERG (General Counsel & Secretary) sold 70,165 shares for an estimated $7,635,355

JANE TUNNELL (Chief Marketing Officer) sold 28,877 shares for an estimated $3,232,780

BRUNILDA RIOS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 19,926 shares for an estimated $2,243,672 .

. LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. SILVER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,681 shares for an estimated $1,285,282 .

. YVONNE MCGILL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $886,376 .

. RADAKOVICH LYNN VOJVODICH has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,075 shares for an estimated $614,437.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DELL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 696 institutional investors add shares of $DELL stock to their portfolio, and 566 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.