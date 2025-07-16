New Analyst Forecast: $DDOG Given $171.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DDOG. Thomas Blakey from Cantor Fitzgerald set a price target of 171.0 for DDOG.

$DDOG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DDOG recently. We have seen 20 analysts offer price targets for $DDOG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $140.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Thomas Blakey from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $171.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho set a target price of $145.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $165.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Howard Ma from Guggenheim set a target price of $105.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Koji Ikeda from B of A Securities set a target price of $175.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Brad Reback from Stifel set a target price of $135.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Mike Cikos from Needham set a target price of $140.0 on 06/12/2025

$DDOG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DDOG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DDOG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 06/11.

$DDOG Insider Trading Activity

$DDOG insiders have traded $DDOG stock on the open market 143 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 143 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DDOG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

OLIVIER POMEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 43 sales selling 745,526 shares for an estimated $88,725,779 .

. ALEXIS LE-QUOC (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 681,377 shares for an estimated $77,917,774 .

. AMIT AGARWAL has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 283,225 shares for an estimated $33,536,277 .

. MATTHEW JACOBSON has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 233,990 shares for an estimated $25,168,963 .

. DAVID M OBSTLER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 147,771 shares for an estimated $18,430,772 .

. ADAM BLITZER (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 81,824 shares for an estimated $9,477,338 .

. SEAN MICHAEL WALTERS (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 62,752 shares for an estimated $7,589,601 .

. SHARDUL SHAH has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 39,580 shares for an estimated $4,931,492 .

. KERRY ACOCELLA (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,637 shares for an estimated $1,932,598 .

. DAVID GALLOREESE (Chief People Officer) sold 10,216 shares for an estimated $1,193,647

$DDOG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 511 institutional investors add shares of $DDOG stock to their portfolio, and 449 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

