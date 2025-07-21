New Analyst Forecast: $DD Given $89.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DD. Joshua Spector from UBS set a price target of 89.0 for DD.

$DD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DD recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $DD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $86.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $89.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 John Roberts from Mizuho set a target price of $85.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Aleksey Yefremov from Keybanc set a target price of $87.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Michael Sison from Wells Fargo set a target price of $90.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Stephen Tusa from JP Morgan set a target price of $93.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $80.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Duffy Fischer from Barclays set a target price of $73.0 on 04/29/2025

$DD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DD stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 05/15.

on 05/15. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/31.

$DD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 549 institutional investors add shares of $DD stock to their portfolio, and 664 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

