New Analyst Forecast: $DD Given $89.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DD. Joshua Spector from UBS set a price target of 89.0 for DD.
$DD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DD recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $DD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $86.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $89.0 on 07/21/2025
- John Roberts from Mizuho set a target price of $85.0 on 07/15/2025
- Aleksey Yefremov from Keybanc set a target price of $87.0 on 07/14/2025
- Michael Sison from Wells Fargo set a target price of $90.0 on 07/14/2025
- Stephen Tusa from JP Morgan set a target price of $93.0 on 05/16/2025
- Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $80.0 on 05/05/2025
- Duffy Fischer from Barclays set a target price of $73.0 on 04/29/2025
$DD Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DD stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 05/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/31.
$DD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 549 institutional investors add shares of $DD stock to their portfolio, and 664 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 2,234,662 shares (-16.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $166,884,558
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,712,394 shares (+5.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $127,881,583
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 1,349,790 shares (-68.1%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $92,582,096
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,277,574 shares (+85.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $95,409,226
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 998,154 shares (-50.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,542,140
- UBS GROUP AG added 989,121 shares (+52.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,867,556
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 959,649 shares (-44.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $71,666,587
