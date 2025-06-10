New Analyst Forecast: $DBI Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DBI. Telsey Advisory gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $DBI.

$DBI Insider Trading Activity

$DBI insiders have traded $DBI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC STONE has made 3 purchases buying 750,000 shares for an estimated $4,228,485 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. 1 INVESTMENTS, LLC FUND has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $1,348,586 .

. MARY TURNER (EVP;Pres DesignerBrands Canada) sold 24,543 shares for an estimated $72,232

$DBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $DBI stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

