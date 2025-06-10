New Analyst Forecast: $DBI Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DBI. Telsey Advisory gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $DBI.
$DBI Insider Trading Activity
$DBI insiders have traded $DBI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC STONE has made 3 purchases buying 750,000 shares for an estimated $4,228,485 and 0 sales.
- 1 INVESTMENTS, LLC FUND has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $1,348,586.
- MARY TURNER (EVP;Pres DesignerBrands Canada) sold 24,543 shares for an estimated $72,232
$DBI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $DBI stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC added 1,897,350 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,925,327
- ARISTOTLE CAPITAL BOSTON, LLC removed 1,578,554 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,761,722
- GOODMAN FINANCIAL CORP removed 1,348,992 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,203,617
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 1,089,362 shares (-68.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,976,171
- FUND 1 INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 971,788 shares (-74.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,547,026
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 667,349 shares (+1980.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,435,823
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC added 616,092 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,248,735
