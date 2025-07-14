New Analyst Forecast: $DASH Given $295.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DASH. Justin Patterson from Keybanc set a price target of 295.0 for DASH.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DASH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DASH forecast page.

$DASH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DASH recently. We have seen 29 analysts offer price targets for $DASH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $230.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Justin Patterson from Keybanc set a target price of $295.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $239.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Jake Fuller from BTIG set a target price of $265.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer set a target price of $280.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $260.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Josh Beck from Raymond James set a target price of $260.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Andrew Boone from JMP Securities set a target price of $235.0 on 06/12/2025

$DASH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DASH stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DASH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.

on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/13 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/09.

on 03/13 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/09. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/13 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.

on 02/13 and 2 sales worth up to on 03/20. REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/04.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$DASH Insider Trading Activity

$DASH insiders have traded $DASH stock on the open market 225 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 225 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DASH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PRABIR ADARKAR (PRESIDENT AND COO) has made 0 purchases and 54 sales selling 275,801 shares for an estimated $55,299,578 .

. STANLEY TANG has made 0 purchases and 47 sales selling 234,038 shares for an estimated $47,678,892 .

. ANDY FANG has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 162,458 shares for an estimated $31,117,647 .

. TONY XU (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 102,513 shares for an estimated $23,263,315 .

. RAVI INUKONDA (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 63,004 shares for an estimated $12,710,802 .

. TIA SHERRINGHAM (GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 40,733 shares for an estimated $8,113,518 .

. KEITH YANDELL (CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 26,584 shares for an estimated $5,295,288 .

. GORDON S LEE (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 9,194 shares for an estimated $1,884,279 .

. SHONA L BROWN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 7,048 shares for an estimated $1,618,524 .

. ASHLEY STILL has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 2,932 shares for an estimated $651,826.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DASH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 573 institutional investors add shares of $DASH stock to their portfolio, and 311 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.