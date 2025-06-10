New Analyst Forecast: $DASH Given $198.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $DASH. Mark Kelley from Stifel Nicolaus set a price target of 198.0 for DASH.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DASH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DASH forecast page.

$DASH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DASH recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $DASH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $198.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Kelley from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $198.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Tom White from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $190.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Scott Devitt from Wedbush set a target price of $200.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Rohit Kulkarni from Roth Capital set a target price of $191.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Stephen Ju from UBS set a target price of $196.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $198.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $200.0 on 01/07/2025

$DASH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DASH stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DASH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/13 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/09.

on 03/13 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/09. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/13 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.

on 02/13 and 2 sales worth up to on 03/20. REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/04.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$DASH Insider Trading Activity

$DASH insiders have traded $DASH stock on the open market 200 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 200 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DASH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDY FANG has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 332,458 shares for an estimated $58,901,928 .

. PRABIR ADARKAR (PRESIDENT AND COO) has made 0 purchases and 50 sales selling 265,801 shares for an estimated $51,456,231 .

. TONY XU (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 226,662 shares for an estimated $41,391,956 .

. STANLEY TANG has made 0 purchases and 36 sales selling 188,628 shares for an estimated $36,749,177 .

. RAVI INUKONDA (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 68,579 shares for an estimated $13,565,868 .

. TIA SHERRINGHAM (GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 40,733 shares for an estimated $8,113,518 .

. KEITH YANDELL (CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 26,584 shares for an estimated $5,295,288 .

. GORDON S LEE (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 9,194 shares for an estimated $1,884,279 .

. SHONA L BROWN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,900 shares for an estimated $635,375 .

. ASHLEY STILL has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 375 shares for an estimated $75,686.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DASH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 574 institutional investors add shares of $DASH stock to their portfolio, and 362 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.