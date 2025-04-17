New Analyst Forecast: $CWST Given 'Strong Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CWST. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Strong Buy' for $CWST.

$CWST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CWST in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/16/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CWST, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CWST forecast page.

$CWST Insider Trading Activity

$CWST insiders have traded $CWST stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN W CASELLA (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 67,719 shares for an estimated $7,175,547 .

. EDMOND COLETTA (PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 31,498 shares for an estimated $3,255,704 .

. DOUGLAS R CASELLA (VICE CHAIRMAN, BD OF DIRECTORS) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 26,083 shares for an estimated $2,922,006 .

. WILLIAM P HULLIGAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $998,180 .

. EMILY NAGLE GREEN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,770 shares for an estimated $297,389 .

. SHELLEY E. SAYWARD (SENIOR VP & GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,525 shares for an estimated $281,712 .

. PAUL LIGON (SR VP of Sustainable Growth) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,399 shares for an estimated $259,215 .

. SEAN STEVES (Sr VP & COO of SW Ops) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,192 shares for an estimated $239,187 .

. MICHAEL K BURKE sold 1,800 shares for an estimated $203,184

KEVIN DROHAN (VP & CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,324 shares for an estimated $148,818 .

. BRADFORD JOHN HELGESON (Executive VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 394 shares for an estimated $41,478.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CWST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of $CWST stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.