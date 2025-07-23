New Analyst Forecast: $CVX Given $178.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CVX. Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a price target of 178.0 for CVX.
$CVX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVX recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $CVX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $164.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $178.0 on 07/23/2025
- Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $160.0 on 07/11/2025
- Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $156.0 on 07/07/2025
- Ryan Todd from Piper Sandler set a target price of $164.0 on 07/02/2025
- Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $186.0 on 05/13/2025
- Kim Fustier from HSBC set a target price of $158.0 on 05/13/2025
- Peter Low from Redburn Atlantic set a target price of $124.0 on 04/23/2025
$CVX Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CVX stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/14, 05/05 and 0 sales.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 05/13 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 05/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.
$CVX Insider Trading Activity
$CVX insiders have traded $CVX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFF B GUSTAVSON (Vice President) sold 9,325 shares for an estimated $1,422,109
$CVX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,787 institutional investors add shares of $CVX stock to their portfolio, and 1,714 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 83,702,101 shares (+652139.5%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $11,985,303,842
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 8,767,716 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,466,751,209
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 5,380,883 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $770,488,636
- STATE STREET CORP removed 5,303,718 shares (-3.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $887,258,984
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 4,979,512 shares (-65.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $833,022,562
- SWISS NATIONAL BANK removed 4,915,035 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $822,236,205
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 2,020,351 shares (+461.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $337,984,518
