New Analyst Forecast: $CVX Given $178.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CVX. Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a price target of 178.0 for CVX.

$CVX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVX recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $CVX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $164.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $178.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $160.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $156.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Ryan Todd from Piper Sandler set a target price of $164.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $186.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Kim Fustier from HSBC set a target price of $158.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Peter Low from Redburn Atlantic set a target price of $124.0 on 04/23/2025

$CVX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CVX stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$CVX Insider Trading Activity

$CVX insiders have traded $CVX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFF B GUSTAVSON (Vice President) sold 9,325 shares for an estimated $1,422,109

$CVX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,787 institutional investors add shares of $CVX stock to their portfolio, and 1,714 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

