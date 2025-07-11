Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $CVX Given $160.0 Price Target

July 11, 2025 — 12:22 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CVX. Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a price target of 160.0 for CVX.

$CVX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVX recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $CVX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $164.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $160.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $156.0 on 07/07/2025
  • Ryan Todd from Piper Sandler set a target price of $164.0 on 07/02/2025
  • Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $165.0 on 06/26/2025
  • Kim Fustier from HSBC set a target price of $158.0 on 05/13/2025
  • Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $186.0 on 05/13/2025
  • Peter Low from Redburn Atlantic set a target price of $124.0 on 04/23/2025

$CVX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CVX stock 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$CVX Insider Trading Activity

$CVX insiders have traded $CVX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JEFF B GUSTAVSON (Vice President) sold 9,325 shares for an estimated $1,422,109

$CVX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,814 institutional investors add shares of $CVX stock to their portfolio, and 1,653 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

