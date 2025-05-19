New Analyst Forecast: $CUBE Given $48.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CUBE. Brendan Lynch from Barclays set a price target of 48.0 for CUBE.

$CUBE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CUBE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CUBE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $47.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brendan Lynch from Barclays set a target price of $48.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $46.0 on 03/05/2025

$CUBE Insider Trading Activity

$CUBE insiders have traded $CUBE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CUBE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY P FOSTER (CLO & Secretary) sold 18,616 shares for an estimated $784,986

$CUBE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 226 institutional investors add shares of $CUBE stock to their portfolio, and 251 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

