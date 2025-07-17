New Analyst Forecast: $CTBI Given $63.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CTBI. Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James set a price target of 63.0 for CTBI.

$CTBI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CTBI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CTBI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $58.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James set a target price of $63.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Andrew Liesch from Piper Sandler set a target price of $56.0 on 04/17/2025

$CTBI Insider Trading Activity

$CTBI insiders have traded $CTBI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANKY MINNIFIELD purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $102,020

$CTBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $CTBI stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

