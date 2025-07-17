New Analyst Forecast: $CTBI Given $63.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CTBI. Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James set a price target of 63.0 for CTBI.
$CTBI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CTBI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CTBI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $58.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James set a target price of $63.0 on 07/17/2025
- Andrew Liesch from Piper Sandler set a target price of $56.0 on 04/17/2025
$CTBI Insider Trading Activity
$CTBI insiders have traded $CTBI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FRANKY MINNIFIELD purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $102,020
$CTBI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $CTBI stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 126,699 shares (+8.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,380,561
- FMR LLC removed 85,967 shares (-41.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,329,298
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 67,582 shares (-60.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,403,429
- COMMUNITY TRUST & INVESTMENT CO added 58,142 shares (+3.0%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $3,076,874
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 54,130 shares (+116.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,725,986
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 47,499 shares (+237.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,392,049
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 36,141 shares (-25.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,820,060
