New Analyst Forecast: $CSX Given $42.0 Price Target

July 17, 2025 — 08:21 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CSX. Ken Hoexter from B of A Securities set a price target of 42.0 for CSX.

$CSX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CSX recently. We have seen 21 analysts offer price targets for $CSX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Ken Hoexter from B of A Securities set a target price of $42.0 on 07/17/2025
  • Patrick Brown from Raymond James set a target price of $37.0 on 07/15/2025
  • Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $36.0 on 07/10/2025
  • Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a target price of $38.0 on 07/09/2025
  • David Vernon from Bernstein set a target price of $36.0 on 07/08/2025
  • Brian Ossenbeck from JP Morgan set a target price of $34.0 on 07/08/2025
  • Christian Wetherbee from Wells Fargo set a target price of $35.0 on 07/07/2025

$CSX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CSX stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$CSX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 673 institutional investors add shares of $CSX stock to their portfolio, and 804 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

