New Analyst Forecast: $CSX Given $42.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CSX. Ken Hoexter from B of A Securities set a price target of 42.0 for CSX.
$CSX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CSX recently. We have seen 21 analysts offer price targets for $CSX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ken Hoexter from B of A Securities set a target price of $42.0 on 07/17/2025
- Patrick Brown from Raymond James set a target price of $37.0 on 07/15/2025
- Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $36.0 on 07/10/2025
- Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a target price of $38.0 on 07/09/2025
- David Vernon from Bernstein set a target price of $36.0 on 07/08/2025
- Brian Ossenbeck from JP Morgan set a target price of $34.0 on 07/08/2025
- Christian Wetherbee from Wells Fargo set a target price of $35.0 on 07/07/2025
$CSX Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CSX stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/13 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/17 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 03/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 04/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 02/25.
$CSX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 673 institutional investors add shares of $CSX stock to their portfolio, and 804 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 30,866,669 shares (-28.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $908,406,068
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 24,683,402 shares (-49.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $726,432,520
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 14,861,292 shares (-45.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $437,367,823
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 13,748,719 shares (-9.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $404,624,800
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 13,002,960 shares (-43.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $382,677,112
- SOROBAN CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 10,085,280 shares (-59.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $296,809,790
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 7,489,303 shares (+275.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $220,410,187
