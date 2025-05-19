New Analyst Forecast: $CSR Given $69.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CSR. Strong Buy from Raymond James set a price target of 69.0 for CSR.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CSR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CSR forecast page.

$CSR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CSR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CSR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Strong Buy from Raymond James set a target price of $69.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Brad Heffern from RBC Capital set a target price of $72.0 on 01/09/2025

$CSR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of $CSR stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.