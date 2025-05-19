New Analyst Forecast: $CSR Given $69.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CSR. Strong Buy from Raymond James set a price target of 69.0 for CSR.
$CSR Price Targets
$CSR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CSR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CSR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Strong Buy from Raymond James set a target price of $69.0 on 05/15/2025
- Brad Heffern from RBC Capital set a target price of $72.0 on 01/09/2025
$CSR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of $CSR stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 175,373 shares (-21.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,355,401
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 138,861 shares (+307.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,991,249
- ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH added 98,650 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,387,587
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 85,441 shares (-79.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,651,922
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 76,825 shares (-2.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,974,418
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 73,525 shares (-38.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,863,678
- PANAGORA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 54,421 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,599,949
