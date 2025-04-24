New Analyst Forecast: $CSL Given $390.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CSL. Keith Hughes from Truist Financial set a price target of 390.0 for CSL.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CSL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CSL forecast page.
$CSL Insider Trading Activity
$CSL insiders have traded $CSL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JONATHAN R. COLLINS sold 1,050 shares for an estimated $366,702
- DAVID W SMITH (VP, Sustainability) sold 275 shares for an estimated $121,937
- MEHUL PATEL (VP, Investor Relations) sold 150 shares for an estimated $52,579
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CSL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 330 institutional investors add shares of $CSL stock to their portfolio, and 371 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 538,990 shares (+692.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $198,801,071
- FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT INC /WI/ removed 518,974 shares (-49.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $191,418,370
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 246,876 shares (-5.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,057,743
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 185,963 shares (-7.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,590,592
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 180,806 shares (+511.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,688,485
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP removed 176,974 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,275,090
- FMR LLC removed 165,667 shares (-17.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,104,616
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.