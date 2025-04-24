New Analyst Forecast: $CSL Given $390.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CSL. Keith Hughes from Truist Financial set a price target of 390.0 for CSL.

$CSL Insider Trading Activity

$CSL insiders have traded $CSL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN R. COLLINS sold 1,050 shares for an estimated $366,702

DAVID W SMITH (VP, Sustainability) sold 275 shares for an estimated $121,937

MEHUL PATEL (VP, Investor Relations) sold 150 shares for an estimated $52,579

$CSL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 330 institutional investors add shares of $CSL stock to their portfolio, and 371 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

