New Analyst Forecast: $CSGP Given $89.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CSGP. Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital set a price target of 89.0 for CSGP.

$CSGP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CSGP recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $CSGP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $89.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mayank Tandon from Needham set a target price of $105.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Alexei Gogolev from JP Morgan set a target price of $101.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital set a target price of $89.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Jeffrey Meuler from Baird set a target price of $105.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Ashish Sabadra from RBC Capital set a target price of $91.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Ryan Tomasello from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $100.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a target price of $70.0 on 07/16/2025

$CSGP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CSGP stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSGP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $80,000 on 06/30, 06/27, 06/25 and 0 sales.

on 06/30, 06/27, 06/25 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 05/15.

on 05/15. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.

$CSGP Insider Trading Activity

$CSGP insiders have traded $CSGP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSGP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FREDERICK G. SAINT (President, Marketplaces) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $2,027,499

CYNTHIA CAMMETT CANN (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,749 shares for an estimated $139,745

$CSGP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 472 institutional investors add shares of $CSGP stock to their portfolio, and 357 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

