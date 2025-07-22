New Analyst Forecast: $CRSP Given $78.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CRSP. Geoff Meacham from B of A Securities set a price target of 78.0 for CRSP.

$CRSP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRSP recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $CRSP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $78.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Geoff Meacham from B of A Securities set a target price of $78.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Gil Blum from Needham set a target price of $81.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Bill Maughan from Clear Street set a target price of $45.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Edward Tenthoff from Piper Sandler set a target price of $105.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Silvan Tuerkcan from JMP Securities set a target price of $86.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Mitchell Kapoor from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $65.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital set a target price of $82.0 on 06/26/2025

$CRSP Insider Trading Activity

$CRSP insiders have traded $CRSP stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRSP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SIMEON GEORGE has made 3 purchases buying 989,812 shares for an estimated $51,499,918 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SAMARTH KULKARNI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 61,394 shares for an estimated $3,050,070 .

. JAMES R. KASINGER (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 18,693 shares for an estimated $920,052 .

. JOHN GREENE purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $313,947

RAJU PRASAD (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,959 shares for an estimated $247,833 .

. JULIANNE BRUNO (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,435 shares for an estimated $147,300 .

. NAIMISH PATEL (Chief Medical Officer) sold 3,932 shares for an estimated $141,316

$CRSP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 161 institutional investors add shares of $CRSP stock to their portfolio, and 170 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

