New Analyst Forecast: $CROX Given $87.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CROX. Brooke Roach from Goldman Sachs set a price target of 87.0 for CROX.

$CROX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CROX recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $CROX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $128.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brooke Roach from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $87.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Christopher Nardone from B of A Securities set a target price of $135.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Adrienne Yih from Barclays set a target price of $119.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Tom Nikic from Needham set a target price of $129.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Anna Andreeva from Piper Sandler set a target price of $115.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Jim Duffy from Stifel set a target price of $127.0 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 Laura Champine from Loop Capital set a target price of $110.0 on 03/12/2025

$CROX Insider Trading Activity

$CROX insiders have traded $CROX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CROX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM MICHAELS (EVP, Chief Digital Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,600,324 .

. THOMAS J SMACH sold 9,139 shares for an estimated $1,000,446

SHANNON SISLER (EVP, Chief People Officer) sold 4,659 shares for an estimated $511,325

IAN BICKLEY sold 3,044 shares for an estimated $352,784

$CROX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 242 institutional investors add shares of $CROX stock to their portfolio, and 250 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

