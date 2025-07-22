New Analyst Forecast: $CROX Given $87.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CROX. Brooke Roach from Goldman Sachs set a price target of 87.0 for CROX.
$CROX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CROX recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $CROX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $128.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brooke Roach from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $87.0 on 07/22/2025
- Christopher Nardone from B of A Securities set a target price of $135.0 on 06/30/2025
- Adrienne Yih from Barclays set a target price of $119.0 on 05/09/2025
- Tom Nikic from Needham set a target price of $129.0 on 05/08/2025
- Anna Andreeva from Piper Sandler set a target price of $115.0 on 04/11/2025
- Jim Duffy from Stifel set a target price of $127.0 on 04/10/2025
- Laura Champine from Loop Capital set a target price of $110.0 on 03/12/2025
$CROX Insider Trading Activity
$CROX insiders have traded $CROX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CROX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ADAM MICHAELS (EVP, Chief Digital Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,600,324.
- THOMAS J SMACH sold 9,139 shares for an estimated $1,000,446
- SHANNON SISLER (EVP, Chief People Officer) sold 4,659 shares for an estimated $511,325
- IAN BICKLEY sold 3,044 shares for an estimated $352,784
$CROX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 242 institutional investors add shares of $CROX stock to their portfolio, and 250 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,336,165 shares (-65.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $141,900,723
- NEW VERNON CAPITAL HOLDINGS II LLC added 712,520 shares (+10520.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $75,669,624
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT added 566,847 shares (+180.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,199,151
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 534,013 shares (+734.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,712,180
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 533,876 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,697,631
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 532,280 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,528,136
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 476,202 shares (+106.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,572,652
