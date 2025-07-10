New Analyst Forecast: $CRM Given $335.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CRM. Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a price target of 335.0 for CRM.
$CRM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRM recently. We have seen 30 analysts offer price targets for $CRM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $346.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $335.0 on 07/10/2025
- Matthew Vanvliet from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $325.0 on 06/26/2025
- Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer set a target price of $370.0 on 06/10/2025
- Tyler Radke from Citigroup set a target price of $295.0 on 05/30/2025
- Brett Huff from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $309.0 on 05/30/2025
- Michael Turrin from Wells Fargo set a target price of $275.0 on 05/29/2025
- Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $335.0 on 05/29/2025
$CRM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CRM stock 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 06/11, 05/12 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/22, 01/29 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/17.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/08 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 04/07.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/14 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/22.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON sold up to $50,000 on 03/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 01/21, 01/13.
$CRM Insider Trading Activity
$CRM insiders have traded $CRM stock on the open market 92 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 90 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- AMY E WEAVER (President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 32,002 shares for an estimated $10,079,771.
- SRINIVAS TALLAPRAGADA (Chief Eng/Cust Success Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 32,173 shares for an estimated $9,229,803.
- R DAVID SCHMAIER (Chief Product & Impact Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 16,934 shares for an estimated $4,497,246.
- PARKER HARRIS (Co-Founder and CTO, Slack) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 15,706 shares for an estimated $4,142,939.
- MARC BENIOFF (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 11,250 shares for an estimated $3,054,114.
- SABASTIAN NILES (President and CLO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 7,018 shares for an estimated $2,007,960.
- SUNDEEP G. REDDY (EVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 6,387 shares for an estimated $1,767,072.
- BRIAN MILLHAM (Advisor to CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,624 shares for an estimated $1,603,983.
- OSCAR MUNOZ purchased 3,882 shares for an estimated $998,772
- MIGUEL MILANO (President and CRO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,127 shares for an estimated $887,961.
- ROBIN L WASHINGTON purchased 1,695 shares for an estimated $499,355
$CRM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,573 institutional investors add shares of $CRM stock to their portfolio, and 1,277 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 5,814,594 shares (-25.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,560,404,445
- ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P. added 5,093,751 shares (+944.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,366,959,018
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 4,401,846 shares (-35.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,181,279,392
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 3,870,100 shares (+20.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,038,580,036
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,427,189 shares (+4.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $919,720,440
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 3,333,623 shares (-13.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $894,611,068
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 3,054,756 shares (-18.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $819,774,320
