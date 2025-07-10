New Analyst Forecast: $CRM Given $335.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CRM. Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a price target of 335.0 for CRM.

$CRM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRM recently. We have seen 30 analysts offer price targets for $CRM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $346.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $335.0 on 07/10/2025

Matthew Vanvliet from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $325.0 on 06/26/2025

Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer set a target price of $370.0 on 06/10/2025

Tyler Radke from Citigroup set a target price of $295.0 on 05/30/2025

Brett Huff from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $309.0 on 05/30/2025

Michael Turrin from Wells Fargo set a target price of $275.0 on 05/29/2025

Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $335.0 on 05/29/2025

$CRM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CRM stock 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$CRM Insider Trading Activity

$CRM insiders have traded $CRM stock on the open market 92 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 90 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AMY E WEAVER (President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 32,002 shares for an estimated $10,079,771.

SRINIVAS TALLAPRAGADA (Chief Eng/Cust Success Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 32,173 shares for an estimated $9,229,803.

R DAVID SCHMAIER (Chief Product & Impact Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 16,934 shares for an estimated $4,497,246.

PARKER HARRIS (Co-Founder and CTO, Slack) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 15,706 shares for an estimated $4,142,939.

MARC BENIOFF (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 11,250 shares for an estimated $3,054,114.

SABASTIAN NILES (President and CLO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 7,018 shares for an estimated $2,007,960.

SUNDEEP G. REDDY (EVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 6,387 shares for an estimated $1,767,072.

BRIAN MILLHAM (Advisor to CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,624 shares for an estimated $1,603,983.

OSCAR MUNOZ purchased 3,882 shares for an estimated $998,772

MIGUEL MILANO (President and CRO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,127 shares for an estimated $887,961.

ROBIN L WASHINGTON purchased 1,695 shares for an estimated $499,355

$CRM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,573 institutional investors add shares of $CRM stock to their portfolio, and 1,277 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

