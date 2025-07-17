New Analyst Forecast: $CRGY Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CRGY. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $CRGY.

$CRGY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRGY in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/16/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/21/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 03/28/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/03/2025

$CRGY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRGY recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $CRGY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Lear from Piper Sandler set a target price of $15.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Hanwen Chang from Wells Fargo set a target price of $19.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 William Janela from Mizuho set a target price of $12.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Tim Rezvan from Keybanc set a target price of $14.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 John Freeman from Raymond James set a target price of $18.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 Arun Jayaram from JP Morgan set a target price of $12.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 Mike Scialla from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $17.0 on 03/03/2025

$CRGY Insider Trading Activity

$CRGY insiders have traded $CRGY stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRGY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GROUP PARTNERSHIP L.P. KKR sold 2,948,723 shares for an estimated $29,221,844

ENERGY AGGREGATOR L.P. INDEPENDENCE sold 2,948,723 shares for an estimated $29,221,844

MICHAEL DUGINSKI has made 3 purchases buying 30,000 shares for an estimated $317,180 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BRANDI KENDALL (See remarks) purchased 932 shares for an estimated $10,298

$CRGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 158 institutional investors add shares of $CRGY stock to their portfolio, and 124 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

