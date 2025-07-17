New Analyst Forecast: $CRGY Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CRGY. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $CRGY.
$CRGY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRGY in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/16/2025
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/21/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 03/28/2025
- Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/03/2025
$CRGY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRGY recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $CRGY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mark Lear from Piper Sandler set a target price of $15.0 on 07/17/2025
- Hanwen Chang from Wells Fargo set a target price of $19.0 on 06/16/2025
- William Janela from Mizuho set a target price of $12.0 on 05/13/2025
- Tim Rezvan from Keybanc set a target price of $14.0 on 04/21/2025
- John Freeman from Raymond James set a target price of $18.0 on 03/28/2025
- Arun Jayaram from JP Morgan set a target price of $12.0 on 03/13/2025
- Mike Scialla from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $17.0 on 03/03/2025
$CRGY Insider Trading Activity
$CRGY insiders have traded $CRGY stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRGY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GROUP PARTNERSHIP L.P. KKR sold 2,948,723 shares for an estimated $29,221,844
- ENERGY AGGREGATOR L.P. INDEPENDENCE sold 2,948,723 shares for an estimated $29,221,844
- MICHAEL DUGINSKI has made 3 purchases buying 30,000 shares for an estimated $317,180 and 0 sales.
- BRANDI KENDALL (See remarks) purchased 932 shares for an estimated $10,298
$CRGY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 158 institutional investors add shares of $CRGY stock to their portfolio, and 124 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 9,429,311 shares (-80.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $105,985,455
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP removed 3,594,692 shares (-75.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,404,338
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 2,215,210 shares (+56.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,898,960
- STATE STREET CORP added 1,509,605 shares (+18.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,967,960
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 1,473,372 shares (-97.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,560,701
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 1,298,155 shares (+452.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,591,262
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 1,266,674 shares (+10.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,237,415
