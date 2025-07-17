Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $CRGY Given 'Overweight' Rating

July 17, 2025 — 10:21 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CRGY. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $CRGY.

$CRGY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRGY in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025
  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/16/2025
  • Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/21/2025
  • Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 03/28/2025
  • Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CRGY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CRGY forecast page.

$CRGY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRGY recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $CRGY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Mark Lear from Piper Sandler set a target price of $15.0 on 07/17/2025
  • Hanwen Chang from Wells Fargo set a target price of $19.0 on 06/16/2025
  • William Janela from Mizuho set a target price of $12.0 on 05/13/2025
  • Tim Rezvan from Keybanc set a target price of $14.0 on 04/21/2025
  • John Freeman from Raymond James set a target price of $18.0 on 03/28/2025
  • Arun Jayaram from JP Morgan set a target price of $12.0 on 03/13/2025
  • Mike Scialla from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $17.0 on 03/03/2025

$CRGY Insider Trading Activity

$CRGY insiders have traded $CRGY stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRGY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GROUP PARTNERSHIP L.P. KKR sold 2,948,723 shares for an estimated $29,221,844
  • ENERGY AGGREGATOR L.P. INDEPENDENCE sold 2,948,723 shares for an estimated $29,221,844
  • MICHAEL DUGINSKI has made 3 purchases buying 30,000 shares for an estimated $317,180 and 0 sales.
  • BRANDI KENDALL (See remarks) purchased 932 shares for an estimated $10,298

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CRGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 158 institutional investors add shares of $CRGY stock to their portfolio, and 124 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

