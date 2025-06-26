New Analyst Forecast: $CRDF Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CRDF. Jefferies gave a rating of 'Hold' for $CRDF.
$CRDF Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRDF in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025
$CRDF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $CRDF stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLAIR WILLIAM & CO/IL added 1,469,249 shares (+521.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,613,441
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,001,013 shares (+35.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,143,180
- ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC removed 964,578 shares (-62.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,028,774
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 830,452 shares (+36.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,607,619
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 688,487 shares (+992.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,161,849
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 508,438 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,596,495
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 483,090 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,516,902
