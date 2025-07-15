New Analyst Forecast: $CRC Given $63.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CRC. Zach Parham from JP Morgan set a price target of 63.0 for CRC.

$CRC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRC recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $CRC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Zach Parham from JP Morgan set a target price of $63.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Josh Silverstein from UBS set a target price of $58.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $61.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $60.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Scott Gruber from Citigroup set a target price of $44.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Kalei Akamine from B of A Securities set a target price of $50.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Scott Hanold from RBC Capital set a target price of $60.0 on 04/11/2025

$CRC Insider Trading Activity

$CRC insiders have traded $CRC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES N CHAPMAN has made 2 purchases buying 2,017 shares for an estimated $79,614 and 0 sales.

$CRC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of $CRC stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

