New Analyst Forecast: $CPK Given $120.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CPK. Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a price target of 120.0 for CPK.
$CPK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of $CPK stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 596,139 shares (+428877.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,562,131
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 204,770 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,298,611
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 146,745 shares (-98.7%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $17,641,683
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 94,693 shares (-2.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,161,421
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 90,266 shares (-24.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,592,862
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 77,388 shares (+11.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,938,940
- STATE STREET CORP removed 66,722 shares (-5.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,569,106
