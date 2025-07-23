New Analyst Forecast: $CPA Given $147.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CPA. Savanthi Syth from Raymond James set a price target of 147.0 for CPA.
$CPA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $CPA stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 502,468 shares (+3830.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,458,191
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD removed 458,702 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,411,586
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 262,858 shares (-5.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,303,850
- SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD removed 260,055 shares (-7.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,044,685
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 240,154 shares (+413.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,204,638
- CAPE ANN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 229,800 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,247,308
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 214,660 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,847,463
