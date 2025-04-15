New Analyst Forecast: $COP Given $116.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $COP. Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 116.0 for COP.

$COP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COP recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $COP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $132.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $116.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $132.0 on 01/30/2025

on 01/30/2025 Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $132.0 on 01/14/2025

on 01/14/2025 Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a target price of $148.0 on 11/01/2024

$COP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COP stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$COP Insider Trading Activity

$COP insiders have traded $COP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

R A WALKER purchased 10,400 shares for an estimated $1,017,160

ARJUN N MURTI purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $239,674

$COP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,276 institutional investors add shares of $COP stock to their portfolio, and 842 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

