New Analyst Forecast: $COMP Given 'Positive' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $COMP. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Positive' for $COMP.
$COMP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COMP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Positive" rating on 04/28/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024
$COMP Insider Trading Activity
$COMP insiders have traded $COMP stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COMP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EXCALIBUR (CAYMAN) LTD SVF has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000,000 shares for an estimated $154,800,000.
- ROBERT L. REFFKIN (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 7,000,000 shares for an estimated $52,678,873.
- SCOTT R. WAHLERS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $2,318,345.
- BRADLEY K SERWIN (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 137,472 shares for an estimated $1,259,875.
- PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM sold 35,683 shares for an estimated $321,200
- ALLAN LEINWAND sold 10,098 shares for an estimated $100,980
$COMP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 169 institutional investors add shares of $COMP stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD removed 10,000,000 shares (-14.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,500,000
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 3,785,183 shares (+181.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,143,320
- FMR LLC removed 3,192,545 shares (-6.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,676,388
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 2,726,054 shares (+126.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,947,415
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,287,336 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,380,915
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 1,919,287 shares (+46.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,227,828
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,699,102 shares (+2.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,939,746
