New Analyst Forecast: $COMP Given 'Positive' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $COMP. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Positive' for $COMP.

$COMP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COMP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Positive" rating on 04/28/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024

$COMP Insider Trading Activity

$COMP insiders have traded $COMP stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COMP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EXCALIBUR (CAYMAN) LTD SVF has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000,000 shares for an estimated $154,800,000 .

. ROBERT L. REFFKIN (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 7,000,000 shares for an estimated $52,678,873 .

. SCOTT R. WAHLERS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $2,318,345 .

. BRADLEY K SERWIN (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 137,472 shares for an estimated $1,259,875 .

. PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM sold 35,683 shares for an estimated $321,200

ALLAN LEINWAND sold 10,098 shares for an estimated $100,980

$COMP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 169 institutional investors add shares of $COMP stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

