New Analyst Forecast: $COMP Given $9.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $COMP. An analyst from Compass Point set a price target of 9.0 for COMP.

$COMP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COMP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $COMP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Compass Point set a target price of $9.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $8.0 on 04/28/2025

$COMP Insider Trading Activity

$COMP insiders have traded $COMP stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COMP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EXCALIBUR (CAYMAN) LTD SVF sold 10,000,000 shares for an estimated $91,500,000

ROBERT L. REFFKIN (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 5,000,000 shares for an estimated $39,684,383 .

. SCOTT R. WAHLERS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $2,318,345 .

. BRADLEY K SERWIN (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 137,472 shares for an estimated $1,259,875 .

. PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM sold 35,683 shares for an estimated $321,200

ALLAN LEINWAND sold 10,098 shares for an estimated $100,980

$COMP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of $COMP stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

