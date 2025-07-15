New Analyst Forecast: $COMP Given $7.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $COMP. Matthew Bouley from Barclays set a price target of 7.0 for COMP.

$COMP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COMP recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $COMP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Bouley from Barclays set a target price of $7.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Alec Brondolo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $7.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Brian Nowak from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $8.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer set a target price of $12.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Bernie McTernan from Needham set a target price of $11.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Lloyd Walmsley from UBS set a target price of $11.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Michael Ng from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $11.0 on 03/27/2025

$COMP Insider Trading Activity

$COMP insiders have traded $COMP stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COMP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EXCALIBUR (CAYMAN) LTD SVF sold 10,000,000 shares for an estimated $91,500,000

ROBERT L. REFFKIN (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 4,141,061 shares for an estimated $34,608,322 .

. SCOTT R. WAHLERS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $2,318,345 .

. BRADLEY K SERWIN (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 137,472 shares for an estimated $1,259,875 .

. PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM sold 35,683 shares for an estimated $321,200

ALLAN LEINWAND sold 10,098 shares for an estimated $100,980

$COMP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 183 institutional investors add shares of $COMP stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

