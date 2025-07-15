New Analyst Forecast: $COMP Given $7.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $COMP. Matthew Bouley from Barclays set a price target of 7.0 for COMP.
$COMP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COMP recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $COMP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matthew Bouley from Barclays set a target price of $7.0 on 07/15/2025
- Alec Brondolo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $7.0 on 07/07/2025
- Brian Nowak from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $8.0 on 05/09/2025
- Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer set a target price of $12.0 on 05/09/2025
- Bernie McTernan from Needham set a target price of $11.0 on 05/09/2025
- Lloyd Walmsley from UBS set a target price of $11.0 on 04/11/2025
- Michael Ng from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $11.0 on 03/27/2025
$COMP Insider Trading Activity
$COMP insiders have traded $COMP stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COMP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EXCALIBUR (CAYMAN) LTD SVF sold 10,000,000 shares for an estimated $91,500,000
- ROBERT L. REFFKIN (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 4,141,061 shares for an estimated $34,608,322.
- SCOTT R. WAHLERS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $2,318,345.
- BRADLEY K SERWIN (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 137,472 shares for an estimated $1,259,875.
- PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM sold 35,683 shares for an estimated $321,200
- ALLAN LEINWAND sold 10,098 shares for an estimated $100,980
$COMP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 183 institutional investors add shares of $COMP stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD removed 10,000,000 shares (-17.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,300,000
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 7,671,531 shares (+194.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,972,465
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 4,190,963 shares (+103.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,587,106
- NO STREET GP LP added 3,898,703 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,035,677
- WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,757,979 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,807,156
- FMR LLC removed 3,209,740 shares (-7.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,021,030
- SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 3,002,976 shares (-50.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,215,980
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.