COMM

New Analyst Forecast: $COMM Given 'Peer Perform' Rating

July 08, 2025 — 01:53 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $COMM. CommScope Holding Co gave a rating of 'Peer Perform' for $COMM.

$COMM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COMM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $COMM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.25.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Matthew Niknam from CommScope Holding Co set a target price of $7.5 on 06/24/2025
  • Samik Chatterjee from CommScope Hldg Co set a target price of $5.0 on 01/14/2025

$COMM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $COMM stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 6,743,929 shares (+244.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,810,262
  • APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. added 6,178,079 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,805,599
  • INVESCO LTD. removed 3,809,588 shares (-71.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,228,912
  • FPR PARTNERS LLC removed 3,200,000 shares (-25.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,992,000
  • LMR PARTNERS LLP removed 2,750,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,602,499
  • DIAMETER CAPITAL PARTNERS LP added 2,702,363 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,349,547
  • D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 2,370,283 shares (-36.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,586,202

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Stocks mentioned

COMM

