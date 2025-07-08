New Analyst Forecast: $COMM Given 'Peer Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $COMM. CommScope Holding Co gave a rating of 'Peer Perform' for $COMM.

$COMM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COMM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $COMM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.25.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Niknam from CommScope Holding Co set a target price of $7.5 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Samik Chatterjee from CommScope Hldg Co set a target price of $5.0 on 01/14/2025

$COMM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $COMM stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

