New Analyst Forecast: $COIN Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $COIN. Oppenheimer gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $COIN.

$COIN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COIN in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/26/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/25/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

Monness issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025

$COIN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COIN recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $COIN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $400.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gautam Chhugani from Bernstein set a target price of $510.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Owen Lau from Oppenheimer set a target price of $293.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Mark Palmer from Coker Palmer set a target price of $252.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Devin Ryan from JMP Securities set a target price of $400.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 An analyst from Monness set a target price of $420.0 on 02/18/2025

$COIN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COIN stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COIN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/08 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 03/31.

$COIN Insider Trading Activity

$COIN insiders have traded $COIN stock on the open market 133 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 133 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN ARMSTRONG (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 44 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $69,965,554 .

. FREDERICK ERNEST III EHRSAM has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 158,689 shares for an estimated $44,003,627 .

. ALESIA J HAAS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 68,746 shares for an estimated $17,614,730 .

. PAUL GREWAL (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 47,813 shares for an estimated $11,252,346 .

. LAWRENCE J BROCK (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 5,902 shares for an estimated $1,585,608 .

. JENNIFER N. JONES (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 5,427 shares for an estimated $1,386,696.

$COIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 574 institutional investors add shares of $COIN stock to their portfolio, and 482 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

