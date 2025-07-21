New Analyst Forecast: $COIN Given $350.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $COIN. Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a price target of 350.0 for COIN.

$COIN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COIN recently. We have seen 23 analysts offer price targets for $COIN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $311.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $350.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Chris Brendler from Rosenblatt set a target price of $470.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Owen Lau from Oppenheimer set a target price of $417.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Kevin Heal from Argus Research set a target price of $400.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Brian Fitzgerald from JMP Securities set a target price of $440.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $359.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Mike Colonnese from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $300.0 on 07/10/2025

$COIN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COIN stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COIN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 06/24.

on 06/24. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/08 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 03/31.

$COIN Insider Trading Activity

$COIN insiders have traded $COIN stock on the open market 176 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 176 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN ARMSTRONG (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 78 sales selling 1,300,000 shares for an estimated $457,097,949 .

. FREDERICK ERNEST III EHRSAM has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 130,585 shares for an estimated $35,984,351 .

. PAUL GREWAL (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 46 sales selling 57,813 shares for an estimated $14,738,780 .

. ALESIA J HAAS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 49,883 shares for an estimated $12,890,920 .

. LAWRENCE J BROCK (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 5,902 shares for an estimated $1,585,608 .

. JENNIFER N. JONES (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 5,427 shares for an estimated $1,386,696.

$COIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 590 institutional investors add shares of $COIN stock to their portfolio, and 420 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

