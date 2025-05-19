New Analyst Forecast: $COIN Given $293.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $COIN. Owen Lau from Oppenheimer set a price target of 293.0 for COIN.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $COIN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $COIN forecast page.
$COIN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COIN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $COIN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $346.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Owen Lau from Oppenheimer set a target price of $293.0 on 05/15/2025
- Mark Palmer from Coker Palmer set a target price of $252.0 on 05/08/2025
- Devin Ryan from JMP Securities set a target price of $400.0 on 05/08/2025
- An analyst from Monness set a target price of $420.0 on 02/18/2025
$COIN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $COIN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COIN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/31.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$COIN Insider Trading Activity
$COIN insiders have traded $COIN stock on the open market 322 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 322 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRIAN ARMSTRONG (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 86 sales selling 1,350,000 shares for an estimated $394,472,203.
- FREDERICK ERNEST III EHRSAM has made 0 purchases and 42 sales selling 223,408 shares for an estimated $65,574,279.
- EMILIE CHOI (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 149,480 shares for an estimated $51,664,224.
- LAWRENCE J BROCK (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 39 sales selling 54,989 shares for an estimated $17,508,091.
- ALESIA J HAAS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 43 sales selling 57,367 shares for an estimated $15,020,560.
- PAUL GREWAL (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 71 sales selling 51,940 shares for an estimated $13,815,785.
- JENNIFER N. JONES (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 16,797 shares for an estimated $5,322,375.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$COIN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 569 institutional investors add shares of $COIN stock to their portfolio, and 484 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 5,408,467 shares (-69.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $931,500,271
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 5,040,563 shares (-76.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $868,136,165
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 1,485,068 shares (+361.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $255,773,261
- HSBC HOLDINGS PLC added 1,274,180 shares (+1022.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $219,452,021
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,162,304 shares (+44.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $200,183,617
- SOZO VENTURES GP II, L.P. removed 1,085,040 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $269,415,432
- MULTICOIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,067,797 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $183,906,677
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.