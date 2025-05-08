New Analyst Forecast: $COIN Given $252.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $COIN. Mark Palmer from Coker Palmer set a price target of 252.0 for COIN.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $COIN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $COIN forecast page.

$COIN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COIN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $COIN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $400.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Palmer from Coker Palmer set a target price of $252.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Devin Ryan from JMP Securities set a target price of $400.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 An analyst from Monness set a target price of $420.0 on 02/18/2025

$COIN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COIN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COIN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/31.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$COIN Insider Trading Activity

$COIN insiders have traded $COIN stock on the open market 346 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 346 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN ARMSTRONG (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 97 sales selling 1,650,000 shares for an estimated $487,991,840 .

. EMILIE CHOI (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 350,980 shares for an estimated $112,038,709 .

. FREDERICK ERNEST III EHRSAM has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 177,724 shares for an estimated $53,901,980 .

. LAWRENCE J BROCK (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 39 sales selling 54,989 shares for an estimated $17,508,091 .

. ALESIA J HAAS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 44 sales selling 60,942 shares for an estimated $16,031,033 .

. FREDERICK R WILSON has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $14,548,948 .

. PAUL GREWAL (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 69 sales selling 49,988 shares for an estimated $13,327,777 .

. JENNIFER N. JONES (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 17,323 shares for an estimated $5,497,007.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$COIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 587 institutional investors add shares of $COIN stock to their portfolio, and 393 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.