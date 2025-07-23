New Analyst Forecast: $COF Given $255.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $COF. Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a price target of 255.0 for COF.

$COF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COF recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $COF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $239.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $255.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Richard Shane from JP Morgan set a target price of $245.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Sanjay Sakhrani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $248.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Moshe Orenbuch from TD Cowen set a target price of $258.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Terry Ma from Barclays set a target price of $253.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Mihir Bhatia from B of A Securities set a target price of $233.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Brian Foran from Truist Securities set a target price of $225.0 on 04/25/2025

$COF Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COF stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COF stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 04/01, 03/21, 02/24, 02/14 and 0 sales.

on 04/01, 03/21, 02/24, 02/14 and 0 sales. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $50,000 on 03/19.

$COF Insider Trading Activity

$COF insiders have traded $COF stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL ZAMSKY (Chief Credit & Fin'l Risk Off.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,560 shares for an estimated $1,906,311 .

. ANN F HACKETT sold 1,658 shares for an estimated $329,444

$COF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 879 institutional investors add shares of $COF stock to their portfolio, and 535 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

