New Analyst Forecast: $CNTX Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CNTX. William Blair gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $CNTX.
$CNTX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNTX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/21/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CNTX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CNTX forecast page.
$CNTX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $CNTX stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MPM BIOIMPACT LLC added 14,705,882 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,441,176
- GREAT POINT PARTNERS LLC removed 2,251,271 shares (-32.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,363,834
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 2,149,392 shares (+115.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,256,861
- VELAN CAPITAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,200,323 shares (-93.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,260,339
- BLUE OWL CAPITAL HOLDINGS LP added 946,638 shares (+17.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $993,969
- UBS GROUP AG added 697,412 shares (+40618.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $732,282
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 489,498 shares (-13.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $513,972
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.