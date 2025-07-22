New Analyst Forecast: $CNR Given $110.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CNR. Nick Giles from B. Riley Securities set a price target of 110.0 for CNR.

$CNR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNR recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $CNR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $150.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nick Giles from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $110.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Brian Ossenbeck from JP Morgan set a target price of $163.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Myles Allsop from UBS set a target price of $78.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Konark Gupta from Scotiabank set a target price of $165.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital set a target price of $163.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Kevin Chiang from CIBC set a target price of $155.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Nathan Martin from Benchmark set a target price of $105.0 on 05/09/2025

$CNR Insider Trading Activity

$CNR insiders have traded $CNR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL A LANG (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 7,500 shares for an estimated $502,125

