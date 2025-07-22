Stocks
CNR

New Analyst Forecast: $CNR Given $110.0 Price Target

July 22, 2025 — 02:20 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CNR. Nick Giles from B. Riley Securities set a price target of 110.0 for CNR.

$CNR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNR recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $CNR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $150.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Nick Giles from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $110.0 on 07/22/2025
  • Brian Ossenbeck from JP Morgan set a target price of $163.0 on 07/08/2025
  • Myles Allsop from UBS set a target price of $78.0 on 07/03/2025
  • Konark Gupta from Scotiabank set a target price of $165.0 on 06/06/2025
  • Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital set a target price of $163.0 on 06/05/2025
  • Kevin Chiang from CIBC set a target price of $155.0 on 05/20/2025
  • Nathan Martin from Benchmark set a target price of $105.0 on 05/09/2025
$CNR Insider Trading Activity

$CNR insiders have traded $CNR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PAUL A LANG (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 7,500 shares for an estimated $502,125

