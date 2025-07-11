Stocks
CNQ

New Analyst Forecast: $CNQ Given $54.0 Price Target

July 11, 2025 — 12:22 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CNQ. Kevin Fisk from Scotiabank set a price target of 54.0 for CNQ.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CNQ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CNQ forecast page.

$CNQ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNQ recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CNQ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Kevin Fisk from Scotiabank set a target price of $54.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $46.0 on 06/26/2025
  • Dennis Fong from CIBC set a target price of $52.0 on 04/10/2025
  • Greg Pardy from RBC Capital set a target price of $63.0 on 03/27/2025

$CNQ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CNQ stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNQ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CNQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 312 institutional investors add shares of $CNQ stock to their portfolio, and 265 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 57,442,431 shares (-21.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,769,226,874
  • ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 43,768,382 shares (+40.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,348,066,165
  • FMR LLC removed 25,769,475 shares (-27.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $793,699,830
  • FIL LTD removed 18,875,351 shares (-44.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $581,360,810
  • BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ added 16,484,065 shares (+27.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $507,709,202
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 16,139,168 shares (+243.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $497,086,374
  • TORONTO DOMINION BANK added 14,050,505 shares (+158.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $432,755,554

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

CNQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.