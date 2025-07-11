New Analyst Forecast: $CNQ Given $54.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CNQ. Kevin Fisk from Scotiabank set a price target of 54.0 for CNQ.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CNQ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CNQ forecast page.

$CNQ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNQ recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CNQ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kevin Fisk from Scotiabank set a target price of $54.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $46.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Dennis Fong from CIBC set a target price of $52.0 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 Greg Pardy from RBC Capital set a target price of $63.0 on 03/27/2025

$CNQ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CNQ stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNQ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CNQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 312 institutional investors add shares of $CNQ stock to their portfolio, and 265 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.