New Analyst Forecast: $CNQ Given $54.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CNQ. Kevin Fisk from Scotiabank set a price target of 54.0 for CNQ.
$CNQ Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNQ recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CNQ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kevin Fisk from Scotiabank set a target price of $54.0 on 07/11/2025
- Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $46.0 on 06/26/2025
- Dennis Fong from CIBC set a target price of $52.0 on 04/10/2025
- Greg Pardy from RBC Capital set a target price of $63.0 on 03/27/2025
$CNQ Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CNQ stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNQ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
$CNQ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 312 institutional investors add shares of $CNQ stock to their portfolio, and 265 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 57,442,431 shares (-21.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,769,226,874
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 43,768,382 shares (+40.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,348,066,165
- FMR LLC removed 25,769,475 shares (-27.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $793,699,830
- FIL LTD removed 18,875,351 shares (-44.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $581,360,810
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ added 16,484,065 shares (+27.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $507,709,202
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 16,139,168 shares (+243.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $497,086,374
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK added 14,050,505 shares (+158.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $432,755,554
