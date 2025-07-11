New Analyst Forecast: $CNC Given $40.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $CNC. Ann Hynes from Mizuho set a price target of 40.0 for CNC.

$CNC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNC recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $CNC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ann Hynes from Mizuho set a target price of $40.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Ricky Goldwasser from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $33.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $45.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Kevin Fischbeck from B of A Securities set a target price of $52.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Sarah James from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $65.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 A.J. Rice from UBS set a target price of $45.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 John Stansel from JP Morgan set a target price of $48.0 on 07/02/2025

$CNC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CNC stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/29 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 05/30, 03/31.

on 04/29 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/30, 03/31. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/15.

on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/15. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.

$CNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 418 institutional investors add shares of $CNC stock to their portfolio, and 419 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.